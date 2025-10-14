India is working on a new AI labeling framework
India is developing a new framework: anything you see online that's made by AI may need a clear label.
The goal? To make sure people know when they're interacting with machine-made content and to keep things transparent.
This move follows similar steps being studied from China earlier this year and the European Union, as concerns about AI misuse keep growing.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is onboard
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is teaming up with the office of the principal scientific advisor to build this framework.
They're also bringing in private companies for input, so labeling guidelines actually work in real life.
The idea is to help protect users from possible risks tied to AI—like misinformation or deepfakes as examples—while making it obvious when content isn't human-made.