#ThisDayThatYear: SpaceX's Starship completes 11th test flight from Texas
On October 13, 2025, SpaceX pulled off its 11th Starship Super Heavy test from Texas, using engines that had previously flown on both stages and the latest Version 2 Starship.
This flight highlighted how quickly they can refurbish rockets—an important step toward making space launches more affordable and routine.
SpaceX ran bold tests
SpaceX ran bold tests: they actually removed some heat shield tiles to see how tough Starship is during the fiery reentry.
They also tried out a sharp banking move to fine-tune landing guidance.
The Super Heavy booster landed safely in the Gulf of Mexico—a controlled splashdown.
Upper part of Starship impacted in Indian Ocean
The upper part of Starship kept flying east before making a planned impact in the Indian Ocean.
All this new data will help shape future missions—think Moon, Mars, and beyond—with rockets that are truly reusable.