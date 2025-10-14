#ThisDayThatYear: SpaceX's Starship completes 11th test flight from Texas Technology Oct 14, 2025

On October 13, 2025, SpaceX pulled off its 11th Starship Super Heavy test from Texas, using engines that had previously flown on both stages and the latest Version 2 Starship.

This flight highlighted how quickly they can refurbish rockets—an important step toward making space launches more affordable and routine.