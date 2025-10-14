Nobel laureate warns AI could trigger job losses

Howitt's warning comes as California just passed a first-of-its-kind law regulating interactions with AI chatbots. He puts it plainly: "This is a conflict. It's going to have to be regulated," arguing that leaving things up to market forces alone isn't enough when people's livelihoods are at stake.

Howitt compares today's AI boom to past tech revolutions

Howitt compares today's AI boom to past tech revolutions like electricity and steam power—big changes that shook up jobs but eventually led to new opportunities.

Still, he thinks there's real uncertainty about how society will adapt this time around, and stresses the need for policies that help workers land on their feet if their jobs are automated away.