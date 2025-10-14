Next Article
Taurid meteor shower returns: How to watch it
Technology
The Taurid meteor shower is back, bringing its famous fireballs to the night sky. Linked to comet 2P/Encke, these meteors appear from the Taurus constellation before midnight through October.
The Southern Taurids have been active since September and will peak November 4-5, while the Northern Taurids start October 20 and hit their peak November 11-12.
What to expect?
You can spot up to five meteors an hour during peak nights—just find a dark spot away from city lights for the best views.
Heads up: a full moon might make things trickier during the Southern Taurids's peak, but both streams together could mean extra-bright fireballs lighting up your night.