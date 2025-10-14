How Gaia data could help us tackle asteroid impacts

Understanding the spin game

Wen-Han Zhou's team found that asteroid spins are shaped by a tug-of-war between collisions (which make them tumble) and internal friction (which keeps them steady).

Using AI on Gaia data, they spotted clear differences between fast spinners and slow tumblers.

Sunlight also nudges stable asteroids' spins, but not tumblers.

Plus, since many asteroids are basically loose piles of rocks held together by gravity, this affects how we might move them if one ever heads our way.