Google Lens now lets you edit images with Nano Banana
Technology
Google just rolled out its AI image tool, Nano Banana, to both Google Search and NotebookLM. Since launching in August, it's already helped create over five billion images—pretty wild.
Now, you can instantly edit photos right from Lens on your phone or use it in NotebookLM for quick video overviews and fresh AI-made illustrations.
Just type what you want changed, and the tool handles the rest.
Google plans to integrate Nano Banana into Google Photos
Nano Banana lets you tweak images using simple language and offers six new video styles for storytelling in NotebookLM.
Each edit is super affordable—about four cents per image.
Google says they're planning to add Nano Banana to Google Photos soon too, making these creative tools even easier to access for everyone.