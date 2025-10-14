Google Lens now lets you edit images with Nano Banana Technology Oct 14, 2025

Google just rolled out its AI image tool, Nano Banana, to both Google Search and NotebookLM. Since launching in August, it's already helped create over five billion images—pretty wild.

Now, you can instantly edit photos right from Lens on your phone or use it in NotebookLM for quick video overviews and fresh AI-made illustrations.

Just type what you want changed, and the tool handles the rest.