SpaceX's Starship Flight 11 launch: How to watch live

What to expect from the mission

Flight 11 will try out new landing and reentry moves, including pushing the heat shield to its limits—key steps for future space trips.

The mission wraps up with a reentry and splashdown in the Indian Ocean about an hour after takeoff.

Want to catch it live? SpaceX will stream everything on X and other platforms starting half an hour before liftoff, or you can watch from local spots like Cameron County Amphitheater if you're nearby.