SpaceX's Starship Flight 11 launch: How to watch live
SpaceX is launching Starship Flight 11 from South Texas's Starbase on Monday, October 13.
The launch window opens at 7:15pm EDT and runs for 75 minutes.
This flight continues SpaceX's big plans for Mars missions and NASA's Artemis Moon program, marking their fifth Starship launch of 2025 after Flight 10's successful mission.
What to expect from the mission
Flight 11 will try out new landing and reentry moves, including pushing the heat shield to its limits—key steps for future space trips.
The mission wraps up with a reentry and splashdown in the Indian Ocean about an hour after takeoff.
Want to catch it live? SpaceX will stream everything on X and other platforms starting half an hour before liftoff, or you can watch from local spots like Cameron County Amphitheater if you're nearby.