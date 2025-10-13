Next Article
NotebookLM's video overview feature gets a major upgrade
Technology
Google just dropped an upgraded Video Overview feature in NotebookLM, letting you pick between two formats: Brief for quick recaps or Explainer for deeper dives into your sources.
It's all powered by Google's Nano Banana image editing and generation model (Gemini 2.5 Flash Image), making your overviews more visual and contextual than ever.
Six new styles are now available
You can now choose from six new looks—Whiteboard, Watercolor, Retro print, Heritage, Paper-craft, or Anime—with the classic style still around if that's your vibe.
There's even an Auto-select mode that picks the best format for you.
Right now these features are for NotebookLM Pro users but will roll out to everyone soon. Just tap the pencil icon in the Studio panel to try them out!