NotebookLM's video overview feature gets a major upgrade

Six new styles are now available

You can now choose from six new looks—Whiteboard, Watercolor, Retro print, Heritage, Paper-craft, or Anime—with the classic style still around if that's your vibe.

There's even an Auto-select mode that picks the best format for you.

Right now these features are for NotebookLM Pro users but will roll out to everyone soon. Just tap the pencil icon in the Studio panel to try them out!