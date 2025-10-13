How to use Google's new AI image editor, Nano Banana

Next Article
Google just rolled out Nano Banana, its new AI-powered image editing and generation feature, directly into Google Lens and AI Mode in Search.
Now, you can create or edit images right from your phone—no extra apps needed.
The feature is live in the US and India as of October 2025.
How to access and use the feature
Just tap the "plus" icon in AI Mode or hit "Create" in Google Lens (which opens with your selfie camera).
You can generate new images or edit existing photos. All edits get a Gemini watermark and are easy to download or share.
Why it matters
Nano Banana stands out because it's built right into tools you already use—no switching apps required.
It's all about making powerful AI image editing simple and accessible for everyone within Google's ecosystem.