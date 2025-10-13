Google Chrome now summarizes web pages on Android
Google just rolled out a handy "Summarize page" feature in Chrome for Android, letting you get quick, bite-sized takeaways from any web page.
When you tap the shortcut in the Gemini overlay, you'll see a colorful animation and then a floating window with an easy-to-read summary—no more endless scrolling required.
How to use 'Summarize page' feature
The feature works not just on regular Chrome tabs but also with Discover articles, Google News, and search results.
It's powered by Gemini's 2.5 Flash model (so it's fast!), and you don't need to mess with settings or paste links anymore.
First announced last month for Mac and Windows, it's now available to US users on both stable and beta versions of the Google app for Android—making catching up on info way easier wherever you browse.