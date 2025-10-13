Google Chrome now summarizes web pages on Android

How to use 'Summarize page' feature

The feature works not just on regular Chrome tabs but also with Discover articles, Google News, and search results.

It's powered by Gemini's 2.5 Flash model (so it's fast!), and you don't need to mess with settings or paste links anymore.

First announced last month for Mac and Windows, it's now available to US users on both stable and beta versions of the Google app for Android—making catching up on info way easier wherever you browse.