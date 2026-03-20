Global study reveals mixed feelings about AI Technology Mar 20, 2026

A new global study by Anthropic found that people have mixed feelings about AI.

Over 80,000 participants from 159 countries shared that they use AI to save time and for emotional support, but many also feel uneasy about getting too dependent or losing jobs to tech.

Interestingly, in places like sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, folks see AI as a way to level up education and economic opportunities, while in North America and Western Europe, the big worry is job disruption.