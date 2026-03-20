Global study reveals mixed feelings about AI
A new global study by Anthropic found that people have mixed feelings about AI.
Over 80,000 participants from 159 countries shared that they use AI to save time and for emotional support, but many also feel uneasy about getting too dependent or losing jobs to tech.
Interestingly, in places like sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, folks see AI as a way to level up education and economic opportunities, while in North America and Western Europe, the big worry is job disruption.
Worries about over-dependence on tech
The study also showed that relying on AI has some people worried about losing their own problem-solving skills.
About 27% aren't sure if they can trust AI's decisions, especially professionals like lawyers who need both speed and sharp thinking.
Overall, there's a clear split: developing regions are excited about what AI can offer, while wealthier areas are more cautious about its risks.