Modi government has a warning for users of Wegovy, Ozempic

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has issued an urgent public health notice regarding the safety of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs. This includes popular medications such as Semaglutide, Dulaglutide, Liraglutide, and Tirzepatide. The IPC has urged patients and healthcare professionals to closely monitor and report any adverse reactions associated with these drugs.

Safety measures IPC emphasizes post-marketing surveillance The IPC has stressed the need for post-marketing surveillance for these drugs, given their rapid clinical adoption. Regulatory authorities such as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the health ministry are also stressing this point. The IPC's notice highlights that any adverse event caused by other GLP-1 receptor agonists must also be reported to the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI).

Reporting mechanism Multiple channels for reporting adverse events The IPC has provided several channels for reporting adverse events and drug reactions. These include ARD monitoring centers, ADR forms on the IPC website, a toll-free number (1800-180-3024), mobile app ADR PvPI 2.0 available on Google Play Store, and ADRMS software. This comprehensive approach ensures that all major modern metabolic and weight-management therapies undergo rigorous safety scrutiny.

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Market growth Explosive growth and misuse of GLP-1 agonists GLP-1 agonists have seen an unprecedented surge in global demand. India's rising obesity burden and recent price cuts making Semaglutide more accessible are driving this trend. A CareEdge report predicts the market will grow to $347.5 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 17.8%. However, irrational usage of these drugs has led to self-medication without proper medical consultation, often as a shortcut for rapid weight loss.

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