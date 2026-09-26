GoKwik AI Calling plus WhatsApp increases cart recovery and ROI
Online shopping brands are now turning to AI-powered voice calls to help recover abandoned carts and boost sales.
A recent study of 30 companies using GoKwik's AI Calling found that when these calls are combined with WhatsApp reminders, brands see way more shoppers coming back to finish their purchases and a much higher return on investment.
GoKwik study shows 2.5x order completion
The research shows that reaching out through both AI calls and WhatsApp can double cart recovery rates and make customers 2.5 times more likely to complete their orders.
These smart calls answer questions about products or payments, making checkout smoother.
GoKwik, which already supports more than 20,000 brands, plans to add features like cash-on-delivery confirmations and customer support through these AI calls.