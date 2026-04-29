Why Hong-Kong bankers of Goldman Sachs can't use Anthropic's models

Goldman Sachs has barred its Hong Kong-based bankers from using Anthropic's artificial intelligence (AI) models. The decision comes as global financial institutions are becoming more cautious about AI tools due to increasing concerns over data security. Employees of the US bank in Hong Kong were previously able to use Anthropic's Claude via an internal AI platform. However, access has been revoked in recent weeks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Contractual concerns Decision based on strict interpretation of contract with Anthropic The decision by Goldman Sachs was taken after a strict interpretation of its contract with Anthropic. The bank consulted the company and concluded that its employees in Hong Kong shouldn't use any of Anthropic's products. This move is part of a broader trend among global banks and financial regulators, who are wary of potential risks posed by advanced AI models like Anthropic's latest offering, Mythos.

Access continuity Other AI tools still accessible to Goldman Sachs employees Despite the restriction on Anthropic's AI models, other mainstream tools like Gemini and ChatGPT are still available on Goldman Sachs's internal platform. The move to restrict access in Hong Kong comes amid rising tensions between the US and China over AI technology, data security, and access to advanced computing tools.

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Market position Speculation about other banks limiting access Notably, Anthropic's API and Claude.ai are not officially available in Hong Kong, according to the company's disclosure. The move by Goldman Sachs has sparked speculation about whether other banks or companies will follow suit in limiting access to advanced AI models in the region.

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