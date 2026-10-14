Goodfire launches AI monitoring system to detect harmful model behavior
Goodfire just dropped a new AI monitoring system that acts like airport security for artificial intelligence.
It checks what's happening inside AI models to catch potentially harmful behavior (think hacking or misuse) by running scans and then digging deeper if anything looks off.
The cool part? It uses the model's own data, so it doesn't need a ton of extra resources.
Goodfire Kimi K3 93% detection
In tests with the Kimi K3 model, Goodfire's system caught 93% of bad sessions while barely flagging harmless ones (just 5.5%).
That means way less wasted time and money, monitoring costs are only $185 per 1 million exchanges, which is super affordable compared to older methods.
Plus, it's now live on the Baseten platform, so users can customize what behaviors they want to watch out for and keep their AI safer without breaking the bank.