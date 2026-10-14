Goodfire launches AI monitoring system to detect harmful model behavior

In tests with the Kimi K3 model, Goodfire's system caught 93% of bad sessions while barely flagging harmless ones (just 5.5%).

That means way less wasted time and money, monitoring costs are only $185 per 1 million exchanges, which is super affordable compared to older methods.

Plus, it's now live on the Baseten platform, so users can customize what behaviors they want to watch out for and keep their AI safer without breaking the bank.