Google's Gemini now generates images using Gmail and Google Photos
Technology
Google's Gemini AI just got a cool update: it can now create images based on your interests without needing super-detailed prompts.
Just type something simple like "design my home," and Gemini will personalize the results, adding things you actually like (think pools or a gym), using info from your Gmail and Google Photos, with your privacy in mind.
Gemini optional sharing, US rollout
You're always in control: Gemini only uses data from Gmail or Google Photos if you connect them, and there's a handy "sources" button to see what info was used.
Google promises it won't train the AI on your personal pics.
Right now, this feature is rolling out to select US users on Ultra, Pro, and Plus plans, but more people will get access in the future.