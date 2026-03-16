Google removes controversial AI health feature amid safety concerns

Google has quietly removed its controversial artificial intelligence (AI) search feature, "What People Suggest," which provided crowdsourced health advice from amateurs around the world. The company had previously touted the feature as an example of AI's potential to improve global health outcomes. However, it has now been removed amid growing concerns over the accuracy and safety of such information.

Confirmation 'Broader simplification' of search page A Google spokesperson confirmed the removal of "What People Suggest," saying it was part of a "broader simplification" of its search page. The decision wasn't related to the quality or safety concerns surrounding this new feature. The move comes as Google faces increased scrutiny over its use of AI for providing health information and advice to millions of users.

Safety concerns AI Overviews faced criticism for health risks In January, The Guardian reported that Google's AI Overviews were putting people at risk due to false and misleading health information. These AI-generated summaries are shown to two billion people every month, appearing above the traditional search results on the world's most visited website. Initially, Google downplayed these findings by saying that the AI Overviews linked to reputable sources and advised seeking expert advice.

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Response Plans to expand medical-related AI summaries Days after The Guardian's report, Google removed AI Overviews for some but not all medical queries. In March last year, at a New York event, Google announced plans to expand the medical-related AI summaries in search. The company also introduced "What People Suggest," a feature aimed at providing users with information from people who have had similar lived medical experiences.

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