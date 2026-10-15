Google adds age-assurance to Gemini using behavioral signals for children
Google is rolling out fresh safety features on its Gemini AI, aiming to protect children as more young people use AI tools.
The big update? Age-assurance technology that uses behavioral signals to estimate whether a user may be underage, so younger users get age-appropriate responses.
Snigdha Bhardwaj of Google says the goal is to keep things secure but still empowering for children online.
Google brings age-check system to India
This age-checking system is coming to India and focuses instead on privacy and safety.
Plus, Google's Super Searcher program in India to help students get smarter about using AI and spotting reliable information.
They are also working with child development experts to make sure content stays culturally sensitive and supports both protection and learning for children.