Google adds AI store calls, hotel price tracking in Search Technology Apr 17, 2026

Google announced new AI features to make shopping and trip planning way simpler.

Now, you can ask Google to check if something like "a pair of clip-on polarized ones that fit over my current glasses" is actually available at stores near you, and it'll call around for you.

Plus, if you're hunting for hotel deals, you can track prices right in Google Search and get alerts when they change.