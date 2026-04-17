Google adds AI store calls, hotel price tracking in Search
Google announced new AI features to make shopping and trip planning way simpler.
Now, you can ask Google to check if something like "a pair of clip-on polarized ones that fit over my current glasses" is actually available at stores near you, and it'll call around for you.
Plus, if you're hunting for hotel deals, you can track prices right in Google Search and get alerts when they change.
Interest in AI travel surges 350%
Interest in using AI for travel is booming: search interest in "AI travel assistant" and "AI concierge" has surged by 350% over the past year.
Top summer spots people are looking up include St. Maarten, Stockholm, Kansas City, and Sarasota.
More folks are also turning to AI to score better flight deals, with a 315% spike in "AI flight booking" searches over the past year.