Google adds arrival and departure alerts to Find My Device app
Google just rolled out a handy update to its Find Hub app: you can now get notified when a contact who shares their location with you arrives at or leaves a specific place.
The feature, is rolling out, is designed to make staying in the loop with your favorite people much simpler.
If you're on Android, the updated app is rolling out via the Play Store.
Set location alerts from People tab
Setting up alerts is easy: just pick a contact in the People tab and tap "Add a location notification: Get notified when someone arrives or leaves a location, like home or work."
You choose if you want updates when they arrive or leave, then set the spot using an interactive map slider.
After you save your choices, your friend gets notified too. Plus, there's a map view where you can see all your active alerts and manage them as needed.
This makes keeping track of meetups or making sure someone got home safely way less stressful.