Google adds arrival and departure alerts to Find My Device app

Set location alerts from People tab

Setting up alerts is easy: just pick a contact in the People tab and tap "Add a location notification: Get notified when someone arrives or leaves a location, like home or work."

You choose if you want updates when they arrive or leave, then set the spot using an interactive map slider.

After you save your choices, your friend gets notified too. Plus, there's a map view where you can see all your active alerts and manage them as needed.

This makes keeping track of meetups or making sure someone got home safely way less stressful.