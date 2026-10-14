Google adds enhanced protection mode for Messages against phone scams
Google is introducing an enhanced protection mode for its Messages app, aiming to keep phone scams at bay.
Powered by Private AI Compute and Gemini models, it spots sketchy messages from unknown senders faster.
Plus, if you get a weird link in enhanced protection mode, the app now checks it in real time before you even click, making things safer for everyone.
Google expands on-device privacy protections
Google is also bringing its on-device Scam Detection to more phones like HONOR, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.
Screen-share privacy is getting a boost too, and will soon cover Chrome and WebView on Android 15 and later devices to help keep your information private.
And starting in early December, apps will not be able to secretly turn on call forwarding on Pixel and select devices anymore, a move meant to stop sneaky passcode thefts.