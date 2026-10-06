Google adds Find Hub NFC tap in Play services 26.39
Technology
Google just made its Find Hub tags way easier to use.
With the latest update (Google Play services 26.39), you can now tap your phone on a Find Hub tag that supports NFC to quickly access details or change settings: no more digging through menus or manual setup when you first set up your Find Hub network tags.
Tag setup adds categories renaming reminders
Along with NFC, setting up a tag is much smoother.
You can pick categories, rename your tag, and set up Left-Behind Reminders right from the start: no extra steps needed.