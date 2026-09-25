Google adds Gemini to Chrome to analyze audio and video

Now, Chrome can whip up interactive quizzes from your open tabs (think Google Docs or lecture videos), so you can check what you really know, right from your desktop if you're in the US or India.

They've also made it smoother to switch between devices without losing your spot, plus highlighted Tab Groups and Split View for easy side-by-side research.

And if you like listening over reading, Immersive Reading mode removes visual clutter from websites and lets you change the font, letter spacing, and contrast.