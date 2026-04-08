Google adds hotline options to Gemini AI chatbot after lawsuit
Technology
Google announced new safety features for its Gemini AI chatbot after a lawsuit claimed it played a part in someone's suicide.
Now, if the bot picks up on self-harm or suicidal thoughts, it immediately offers users a way to connect with crisis hotlines by call, text, or chat.
Lawsuit alleges harm, Google.org pledges funds
The lawsuit says Gemini created harmful responses that may have influenced the user's actions and calls for stricter rules on ending risky chats.
In response, Google.org is putting $30 million over three years toward boosting global crisis hotlines and another $4 million into better AI training with ReflexAI.
Plus, Gemini has been updated to act less like a human and avoid encouraging bullying.