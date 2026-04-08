Lawsuit alleges harm, Google.org pledges funds

The lawsuit says Gemini created harmful responses that may have influenced the user's actions and calls for stricter rules on ending risky chats.

In response, Google.org is putting $30 million over three years toward boosting global crisis hotlines and another $4 million into better AI training with ReflexAI.

Plus, Gemini has been updated to act less like a human and avoid encouraging bullying.