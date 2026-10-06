Google adds native Markdown support to Drive and Docs
Technology
Google just rolled out native support for Markdown (.md) files in Drive and Docs. Now you can open, edit, and collaborate on Markdown docs directly; no need to convert formats.
Real-time editing and comments are supported too, with all your original formatting kept safe.
This upgrade is especially useful if you're into AI projects or use tools like Gemini Notebook.
Google starts Drive markdown rollout
Markdown files in Drive now show up as fully formatted documents with tables and clickable links; no more plain text walls.
This feature is on by default for everyone, including admin accounts.
As Google's Chandu Thota put it, Markdown "has become the common language between humans and AI agents."
The update starts rolling out today and may take up to 15 days to show up for everyone.