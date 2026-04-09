Google adds notebooks to Gemini app and web for analysis Technology Apr 09, 2026

Google just dropped a Notebooks feature on its Gemini app and on the web, making it way easier to pull together your Google Docs, PDFs, YouTube videos, and web links in one place.

The big win? Gemini can now analyze all that content for you and give insights or answers based on what you've added, so you spend less time searching and more time actually learning or getting things done.