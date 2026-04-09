Google adds notebooks to Gemini app and web for analysis
Technology
Google just dropped a Notebooks feature on its Gemini app and on the web, making it way easier to pull together your Google Docs, PDFs, YouTube videos, and web links in one place.
The big win? Gemini can now analyze all that content for you and give insights or answers based on what you've added, so you spend less time searching and more time actually learning or getting things done.
Notebooks India plans start at ₹199
Right now, Notebooks is available for Google AI Ultra, Pro, and Plus web subscribers (mobile access is coming soon).
In India, plans start at ₹199 a month.
Once you're subscribed, just hit New Notebook, add your files or links, and let the AI do the heavy lifting, perfect for students juggling research or anyone who wants smarter notes without the hassle.