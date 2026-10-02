Google adds side by side view in Chrome AI mode
Technology
Google has rolled out a new update for Chrome's AI Mode, letting you view search results and AI-generated answers side-by-side, finally putting an end to endless tab chaos.
Now, you can keep your search context and ask follow-up questions without bouncing between tabs.
Chrome plus menu on new tab
There's also a new Plus menu on the New Tab page that helps you search through your recent tabs, making it easier to find what you need fast.
The update is live in the US (for US English) on desktop Chrome version 146.0.7680.174 or higher, with plans to bring these features to as many people as possible across the web as part of Google's push for wider access.