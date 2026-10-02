Google adds smarter AI mode in Chrome to manage tabs
Technology
Google just rolled out a smarter AI mode in Chrome that helps you keep your tabs under control.
Now, when you search, you can open links right next to the AI-generated summaries, so it's way easier to compare info and ask follow-up questions without losing your place.
Plus menu available, update Chrome 146.0.7680.174
There's also a handy "Plus" menu for searching through your recent tabs, which is perfect for research or when you're juggling lots of sites.
To try these features, update Chrome to version 146.0.7680.174 or later (right now it's US English on desktop only).
Not sure if you have it? Just check the Help section in your Chrome menu.
More regions are coming soon!