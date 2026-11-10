Google adds weekly insights to Android Digital Wellbeing with AI
Google is giving its Digital Wellbeing tool on Android a fresh update called Weekly Insights.
Instead of just showing your screen time, this new feature uses AI to send you quick, weekly recaps that break down how you've been spending time on your phone.
It's currently in beta, but the goal is to make it easier and maybe a bit more fun to keep tabs on your digital habits.
Weekly insights shows daily usage breakdown
Each week, you'll get a notification with "recap slides" that show your average daily screen time and how much time you spent browsing or chatting.
You can turn these notifications on or off in settings, so it's totally up to you.
Plus, Weekly Insights might soon provide suggestions on how you can improve your digital wellbeing and might provide an option to explore settings with Gemini AI's help.