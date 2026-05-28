Why Google's AI struggles to spell basic words

Google 's artificial intelligence (AI) has been caught making some pretty basic spelling mistakes. The tech giant's AI overview recently claimed there are two Ps in "Google," and even got the number of letters wrong in simple words like "poop" and "journalism." These blunders have raised eyebrows, especially considering Google's commitment to integrating generative AI into its flagship products.

AI challenges AI also struggled with the word 'poop' Google's AI Overviews also had trouble with more complex words. For instance, it identified "exactly 1 'r' in the word 'poop,'" but couldn't get the spelling right. The same thing happened with "journalism," which was spelled as "j-o-u-r-n-a-d-i-s-m." These errors aren't new; when Google first introduced AI Overviews to Search, the feature cited satirical posts from The Onion and Reddit, advising people to eat rocks and put glue on their pizza.

AI limitations Why Google's AI can't spell words The errors made by Google's AI aren't surprising, considering that large language models (LLMs) like this one aren't designed to understand spelling. These models can code an app in seconds or solve problems that have baffled mathematicians for decades, but their spelling skills are akin to those of a kindergartener. This has been a running joke in the industry; whenever a company launches a new AI model, people ask how many 'r's are in "strawberry."

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Additional problems Other issues plaguing Google's AI overview Google's AI overview has also been plagued by other issues. For example, a search for the word "disregard" once returned what looked like a dictionary definition of the word, but was actually an automated response: "Understood. Let me know whenever you have a new prompt or question!" These errors are amusing because they're so hard to fix, as researchers have previously explained that AI doesn't see sentences as units of language made up of words and letters.

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