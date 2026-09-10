Google AI to help 300M Indian rooftops go solar

As part of its Earth AI platform, Google is expanding its Solar API to provide rooftop solar insights for over 300 million buildings in India.

The technology allows installers to remotely assess a home's solar potential, saving time and costs on system designs and customer proposals.

Platforms like Solar Ladder and OpenSolar are using this data to automate 3D layouts, consider parapet and water-tank clearances, and create mobile proposals during initial customer meetings.