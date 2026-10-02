Google and DeepMind release Gemma 4 under Apache 2.0 license
Technology
Google just launched Gemma 4, its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model from DeepMind, and it's fully open-source under the Apache 2.0 license.
That means anyone, whether you're a student, developer, or small business, can run it locally on your own device without needing to rely on the cloud.
Four Gemma 4 versions for devices
Gemma 4 is designed for flexibility: it comes in four versions that work on everything from powerful servers to phones and IoT gadgets.
It's especially helpful for industries with strict data privacy rules since you can keep everything offline.
Plus, it supports more than 140 languages, handles multimedia tasks, and packs smart features into a lightweight package, making advanced AI more accessible than ever.