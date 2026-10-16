Google and Mandiant find serious BeyondTrust remote support vulnerability
Google and Mandiant have found a serious vulnerability in BeyondTrust's remote support software, a tool many IT teams use to fix devices from afar.
This flaw could let hackers break in, steal credentials, upload files, and even take over entire systems.
Google is urging companies to act fast and patch their systems before attackers can cause damage.
Armory Castle exploited flaw in August
A suspected China-linked hacking group, known as Armory Castle, exploited this vulnerability in August, and now that the details are public, more hackers might jump on it.
Successful exploitation gives attackers access to credentials, allows them to arbitrarily upload files and assume control of the host.
Google has urged organizations to either patch or mitigate the vulnerability, so organizations should update right away.