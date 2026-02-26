Google and Samsung launch AI tools Siri still can't match

Google has announced that its artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini, will soon be able to handle complex multi-step tasks on smartphones. The feature will first be available on the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S26 devices. Sameer Samat, Google's president of Android , demonstrated how this new capability could help with tasks like ordering food during a recent event.

Practical application Placing a pizza order from a group chat Samat demonstrated Gemini's agentic features by using them to place a pizza order from his busy family group chat. The AI model was able to analyze the chat thread, determine everyone's preferences, and prepare the order through a delivery app like Grubhub, with the user confirming the final submission. This capability shows how advanced Google's AI technology has become, and how it can now take on tasks that were previously thought too complex for machines.

Enhanced features Gemini's auto-browsing feature integrated into Android Google recently added a new feature to Gemini, allowing it to auto-browse for users in Chrome. Now, with the upcoming Android update, this capability will be integrated directly into the operating system itself. This move shows Google's intention of positioning Gemini as a productivity partner rather than just another chatbot or AI model.

Competitive edge Google's edge over Apple in AI space Google's latest move with Gemini could give it an edge over Apple in the AI space. The tech giant is promising to roll out these agentic features "soon," which would beat Apple to some of its most impressive demos shown at WWDC 2024. These include capabilities like understanding what's on your screen and taking actions accordingly, something that has yet to be seen from Siri.

