Google and Samsung launch AI tools Siri still can't match
What's the story
Google has announced that its artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini, will soon be able to handle complex multi-step tasks on smartphones. The feature will first be available on the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S26 devices. Sameer Samat, Google's president of Android, demonstrated how this new capability could help with tasks like ordering food during a recent event.
Practical application
Placing a pizza order from a group chat
Samat demonstrated Gemini's agentic features by using them to place a pizza order from his busy family group chat. The AI model was able to analyze the chat thread, determine everyone's preferences, and prepare the order through a delivery app like Grubhub, with the user confirming the final submission. This capability shows how advanced Google's AI technology has become, and how it can now take on tasks that were previously thought too complex for machines.
Enhanced features
Gemini's auto-browsing feature integrated into Android
Google recently added a new feature to Gemini, allowing it to auto-browse for users in Chrome. Now, with the upcoming Android update, this capability will be integrated directly into the operating system itself. This move shows Google's intention of positioning Gemini as a productivity partner rather than just another chatbot or AI model.
Competitive edge
Google's edge over Apple in AI space
Google's latest move with Gemini could give it an edge over Apple in the AI space. The tech giant is promising to roll out these agentic features "soon," which would beat Apple to some of its most impressive demos shown at WWDC 2024. These include capabilities like understanding what's on your screen and taking actions accordingly, something that has yet to be seen from Siri.
Delayed release
Apple's Siri delayed similar AI capabilities
Apple had announced similar AI capabilities for Siri at WWDC 2024, but the features have yet to be released. The company even pulled an advertisement showcasing these features after announcing their delay. According to Bloomberg, some of these capabilities may not be available until iOS 27. This delay gives Google an opportunity to further establish Gemini as a leader in the AI space.