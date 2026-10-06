Google announces Agentic SecOps with Gemini amid Alphabet's $32B transaction
Google is going all-in on cybersecurity with Alphabet's $32 billion all-cash transaction and the launch of Agentic SecOps (security operations).
Announced at its Cloud Next event, Google said this new system uses advanced AI, powered by Gemini AI, to spot and shut down cyber threats way faster than any human could.
Agentic SecOps uses specialized AI agents
SecOps brings together a team of smart AI agents: some hunt for new hacking tricks, others automate threat detection, and there are even specialized bots, the Red Agent for stress-testing systems, Blue Agent for digging into security incidents, and Green Agent for fixing network issues.
Google has also upgraded its reCAPTCHA technology to better tell humans from bots. Big names like Colgate-Palmolive and Deloitte say they are already seeing stronger security thanks to these upgrades.