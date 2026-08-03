Google axes AI app wanted by 800,000 people
What's the story
Google has announced the cancellation of its standalone AI Studio mobile app, even before its official launch. The decision comes despite the fact that nearly 800,000 users had pre-ordered the app on both Android and iOS platforms. Instead of launching a separate application, Google plans to integrate AI-powered app creation directly into its existing Gemini app.
Web development
AI studio web experience will continue to grow
Along with the cancellation of the mobile app, Google has also confirmed that its AI Studio web experience will continue to grow and evolve.
The company had first announced the dedicated AI Studio mobile app for Android and iOS in May.
The app was supposed to let creators and developers build, iterate, test, and even publish AI-powered apps directly from their smartphones.
App capabilities
Gemini to offer app remixing and cross-device project syncing
The AI Studio mobile app was also supposed to come with features like app remixing and cross-device project syncing.
However, instead of launching a dedicated mobile experience, Google seems to be integrating these capabilities into Gemini.
The company envisions Gemini as a one-stop shop for all its AI experiences, rather than having separate apps for each service.
Integration efforts
What about pre-registrations?
Google has said its teams are "working hard on bringing this to life" and more details will be shared later.
If you had pre-registered for the AI Studio mobile app, you won't be getting the standalone version anymore.
Instead, the core app-building experience will eventually be integrated into Gemini on mobile devices, although a specific timeline for this integration has not been provided by Google yet.