Google Beam to connect military families with holographic calls

Google is partnering with the USO to pilot its new 3D video calling tech, Google Beam, starting in 2026 at USO centers worldwide. The goal? Help deployed military members and their families feel closer, even from thousands of miles apart. This move positions Google uniquely within its ongoing rivalry with Microsoft and Amazon, focusing on emotional connection rather than just enterprise productivity.

Beam uses HP Dimension hardware costing $25,000 each Beam uses HP Dimension hardware—each setup costs $25,000 and is needed on both sides of the call.

With six cameras, a huge 65-inch 8K display, spatial audio, and advanced AI, it creates a lifelike 3D hologram so conversations feel almost face-to-face.

The tech started as Project Starline and is all about making virtual presence feel real.

Originally for business meetings, now for emotional connections Beam was originally built for business meetings, but Google is now applying it to meet the emotional needs of military families.

The USO pilot aims to let loved ones share everyday moments and big milestones in a way that feels much more personal than a regular video chat—showing Google's focus on tech that brings people together.