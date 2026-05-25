How Google blocked first known AI-driven cyberattack targeting 2FA systems

Google 's Threat Intelligence Group has detected the first known case of an AI-driven attack. The hackers attempted to bypass two-factor authentication (2FA) systems used by many consumer apps, including those from banks and e-commerce platforms. However, Google's proactive counter-discovery successfully thwarted the large-scale attack before it could take place.

Attack details Hackers used Python script to bypass 2FA The hackers used a Python script to bypass 2FA, but Google clarified that its Gemini AI tool was not involved. The script contained educational docstrings and followed a structured format typical of LLMs' training data. In light of this threat, Google has released a report detailing how AI is being used in cyber attacks.

AI utilization AI now aids all stages of an attack The report highlights that threat actors are using AI to enhance various stages of an attack. This includes aiding the development of exploits and malware, enabling autonomous command execution, facilitating targeted reconnaissance, and improving social engineering operations. Tarun Wig, Co-founder & CEO of Innefu Labs, said this is a new territory where criminals have used AI to discover and build exploits before anyone else spotted it.

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Vulnerability discovery Attack targeted the 2FA process Wig explained that the attack targeted the 2FA process on a widely used server administration tool. The AI discovered a flaw in how the developer had written the logic, something traditional security scanners would never flag. Google also noted that AI-enabled malware like PROMPTSPY marks a shift toward autonomous attack orchestration, where models interpret system states to dynamically generate commands and manipulate victim environments.

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Malware impact Android malware PROMPTSPY poses major threat for Indian consumers Wig also revealed the discovery of a separate Android malware called PROMPTSPY. This malicious software monitors your phone activity, learns your PIN or unlock pattern, and is designed to resist deletion. Given that 90% of smartphones sold in India run on Android, this poses a major cybersecurity threat to Indian consumers.