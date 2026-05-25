Google blocks 1st known AI driven attack on 2FA

Google report warns AI aided cybercrime

Google clarified its Gemini AI wasn't used in the hack; another AI model showed signs of helping create the hacker's script.

The company's recent report warns that cybercriminals are now using AI to make smarter malware and phishing scams, like PROMPTSPY, which can steal PINs and is tough to delete.

Experts recommend keeping your apps updated, switching from SMS codes to authenticator apps for 2FA, and double-checking app permissions for extra safety.