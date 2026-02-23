Google blocks antigravity access for OpenClaw users, citing terms violation

Google has banned OpenClaw users from accessing the Gemini-powered Antigravity feature, sparking criticism from OpenClaw founder Peter Steinberger. He called the move "pretty draconian" on X, after Google flagged misuse of OAuth in non-Antigravity products as a terms of service violation.

Steinberger hints at pulling OpenClaw support Steinberger urged users to "Be careful out there if you use Antigravity." and hinted he might pull OpenClaw support because of these bans.

The crackdown hit even paid Gemini Pro/Ultra subscribers ($250/month), who had Antigravity access disabled.

Contrast in responses from Google and other tech companies Steinberger pointed out that, unlike Anthropic—which reached out directly about issues—Google just dropped bans with no heads-up.

It highlights how tech giants handle rule-breaking very differently.