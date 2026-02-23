Google blocks antigravity access for OpenClaw users, citing terms violation
Google has banned OpenClaw users from accessing the Gemini-powered Antigravity feature, sparking criticism from OpenClaw founder Peter Steinberger.
He called the move "pretty draconian" on X, after Google flagged misuse of OAuth in non-Antigravity products as a terms of service violation.
Steinberger hints at pulling OpenClaw support
Steinberger urged users to "Be careful out there if you use Antigravity." and hinted he might pull OpenClaw support because of these bans.
The crackdown hit even paid Gemini Pro/Ultra subscribers ($250/month), who had Antigravity access disabled.
Contrast in responses from Google and other tech companies
Steinberger pointed out that, unlike Anthropic—which reached out directly about issues—Google just dropped bans with no heads-up.
It highlights how tech giants handle rule-breaking very differently.
Malicious activity on Antigravity has been a concern
Antigravity lets OpenClaw users build AI agents but has faced scrutiny for misuse.
Lead developer Varun Mohan said malicious activity was hurting service quality, prompting the bans.
Google is standing firm on its decision, citing its terms of service.