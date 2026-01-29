Google brings AI study tools to Indian students

You can now take JEE Main practice tests on Gemini using content from PhysicsWallah and Careers360. There's also a Canvas-style side panel in Search that allows generation of study guides, quizzes, and learning plans. Google is teaming up with Wadhwani AI to bring these tools to platforms like SWAYAM and POSHAN Tracker—so even more students across India can access them easily.

Big push for reach & next-gen classrooms

To get these tools out there, Google.org has given an ₹85 crore grant to Wadhwani AI, aiming to reach 75 million students by 2027—including support for voice-AI in 10 Indian languages and low-bandwidth areas.

Plus, Google Classroom now includes Gemini-powered features such as audio and video feedback.

And with a new partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Chaudhary Charan Singh University, India's first AI-native university is on the way—bringing personalized tutors powered by Google Cloud right into your classroom experience.