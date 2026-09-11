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Gemini app now available on Windows
You can use Alt + Space shortcut to access it

Gemini app now available on Windows

By Akash Pandey
Sep 11, 2026
12:57 pm
What's the story

Google has launched its Gemini desktop app for Windows, expanding the service's reach beyond macOS. The new app can be accessed using the Alt + Space keyboard shortcut. It promises instant access to Gemini while you work on other tasks, making it easier to fact-check documents or brainstorm catchy titles for presentations without interrupting your workflow.

AI assistant

Gemini Spark personal AI agent

The Gemini desktop app also features a personal AI agent, Gemini Spark. This tool provides access to your Connected Apps for added productivity.

It also comes with tools for generating images and videos, making it a versatile addition to your digital toolkit.

The interface is lightweight and includes features like Notebooks and Recents in the side panel for easy navigation.

Compatibility

How to download the Gemini desktop app

The Gemini desktop app is compatible with Windows 10 and 11.

Google has also teased that more native desktop capabilities will be rolled out over time, hinting at future enhancements for the app.

You can download the Gemini desktop app from gemini.google/desktop and experience Google's latest AI technology on your PC.

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Press "Alt + Space" to access it

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