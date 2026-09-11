Gemini app now available on Windows
What's the story
Google has launched its Gemini desktop app for Windows, expanding the service's reach beyond macOS. The new app can be accessed using the Alt + Space keyboard shortcut. It promises instant access to Gemini while you work on other tasks, making it easier to fact-check documents or brainstorm catchy titles for presentations without interrupting your workflow.
AI assistant
Gemini Spark personal AI agent
The Gemini desktop app also features a personal AI agent, Gemini Spark. This tool provides access to your Connected Apps for added productivity.
It also comes with tools for generating images and videos, making it a versatile addition to your digital toolkit.
The interface is lightweight and includes features like Notebooks and Recents in the side panel for easy navigation.
Compatibility
How to download the Gemini desktop app
The Gemini desktop app is compatible with Windows 10 and 11.
Google has also teased that more native desktop capabilities will be rolled out over time, hinting at future enhancements for the app.
You can download the Gemini desktop app from gemini.google/desktop and experience Google's latest AI technology on your PC.
Twitter Post
Press "Alt + Space" to access it
The Gemini app is now available for Windows.— Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) September 10, 2026
Stay in your flow with help that’s only one shortcut away. Press Alt + Space to polish drafts, summarize long documents, brainstorm new ideas, and create custom images and videos right alongside your favorite tools and daily apps.