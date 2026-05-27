Google brings preferred sources to AI search for trusted publishers Technology May 27, 2026

Google just dropped a new update for its AI-powered search: "Preferred Sources."

Now, you can choose which publishers you trust, and their stories will show up more in AI-generated answers.

This feature already exists in regular search and is now being brought into AI Overviews and AI Mode.

According to Google, people are two times as likely to click these trusted links compared to standard ones.