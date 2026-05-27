Google brings preferred sources to AI search for trusted publishers
Google just dropped a new update for its AI-powered search: "Preferred Sources."
Now, you can choose which publishers you trust, and their stories will show up more in AI-generated answers.
This feature already exists in regular search and is now being brought into AI Overviews and AI Mode.
According to Google, people are two times as likely to click these trusted links compared to standard ones.
Google adds carousel, expands 'Highly cited'
Google's also making it easier to find real, original news.
There's a new carousel under AI Overviews that highlights original articles (think of it like the "Top Stories" section but for authentic reporting).
Plus, the "Highly Cited" label is expanding so you can spot widely referenced stories faster.
These changes follow announcements at Google I/O and show Google's push for more reliable info in your search results.