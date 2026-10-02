Google buys Wiz for $32B and previews AI cyberdefense agents
At its big Cloud Next event, Google announced that its parent Alphabet is investing in AI and cybersecurity.
Fresh off buying security firm Wiz for $32 billion in an all-cash transaction, Google's aiming to roll out smart AI agents that can spot and stop cyberattacks faster than ever.
Agentic SecOps leverages Gemini AI
The new Agentic SecOps system uses Gemini AI to build "a nuanced profile of your organization" and hunt down attacks that usually slip past old-school defenses.
With Red, Blue, and Green Agents working together, testing for weak spots, analyzing breaches, and fixing issues, Google wants to make digital spaces safer for everyone.
Plus, Wiz's platform is already helping companies like Colgate-Palmolive decrease external exposure issues by 44% and now sustain long periods of zero critical risks with Wiz.