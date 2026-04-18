Google's AI-Mode now helps you find products at nearby shops

Google has announced a major update to its AI Mode, adding a new feature to help users locate products in stock at nearby stores. The tech giant said that its agentic AI within this mode can now call local stores on your behalf and check if they have what you need. The feature was first launched directly on Search last November and is now being integrated into AI Mode in the US.

User experience AI can now make calls to local stores The new feature is designed to make product searches easier for users. For example, if you need a specific item like "I forgot to pack my prescription sunglasses, so I'm trying to find a pair of clip-on polarized ones that fit over my current glasses. Where can I get some nearby?" you can ask Google for help. The AI will then call local stores and provide you with the details of where to find the requested product.

Price tracking You can now track hotel prices in Search Along with product searches, the latest update also brings hotel price tracking directly in Search. You can now track prices for specific hotels directly in Search. On desktop, this is done by searching for a hotel by name and clicking on the new price tracking toggle. On mobile, the option is available under the "Prices" tab after a search. Once activated, you'll get an email alert if there's a price change during your selected dates.

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