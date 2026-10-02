Google Chat lets Gemini read chat history to answer questions

You can now ask Gemini things like "Who's the marketing lead for Project Clover?" or "Summarize my unread chat messages from today," and get real answers based on your chat data.

The feature is off by default but will be off by default, but you can turn it on in settings.

With this move, Google Chat could seriously threaten other workplace communication options like Slack and Teams by making information way quicker to find, especially handy for busy group projects or work teams.