Security alert! Google Chrome users urged to update browser immediately
What's the story
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity warning for Google Chrome users. The alert comes in light of multiple security vulnerabilities discovered in the browser. CERT-In said these flaws could let cybercriminals steal sensitive information such as passwords, banking details, cookies, and other personal data saved on the browser.
Impact scope
Vulnerabilities could be exploited remotely
The vulnerabilities identified by CERT-In impact several versions of Google Chrome on Windows, macOS, and Linux devices. The agency warned that these flaws could be exploited remotely by cybercriminals through specially crafted websites. Once exploited, attackers could gain unauthorized access to systems, execute arbitrary code, bypass browser security restrictions, or even crash the browser altogether.
Cyber risk
Browsers are often targeted by cybercriminals
CERT-In noted that browsers are among the most targeted platforms for cyberattacks as they store login credentials, payment details, and personal information. Users who frequently use Chrome for online banking, digital payments, and work-related tasks may face higher risks if they continue using outdated versions of the browser. The agency has recommended that users update Google Chrome to its latest version immediately.
Update process
How to update Google Chrome
To update Chrome, users should open the browser and click on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner. They then have to select "Help" and choose "About Google Chrome." The browser will automatically check for available updates and install them. Users are advised to restart their browser after this process is complete for maximum security.
Safety tips
CERT-In recommends these precautions for users
Along with updating the browser, CERT-In has also advised users to steer clear of clicking on suspicious links, downloading files from unknown sources or visiting untrusted websites until their systems are updated. Enabling automatic updates can also help users get future security patches without having to do it manually. Cybersecurity experts have long warned that outdated browsers are a major entry point for phishing attacks, malware infections and credential theft.