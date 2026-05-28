Security alert! Google Chrome users urged to update browser immediately

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity warning for Google Chrome users. The alert comes in light of multiple security vulnerabilities discovered in the browser. CERT-In said these flaws could let cybercriminals steal sensitive information such as passwords, banking details, cookies, and other personal data saved on the browser.

Impact scope Vulnerabilities could be exploited remotely The vulnerabilities identified by CERT-In impact several versions of Google Chrome on Windows, macOS, and Linux devices. The agency warned that these flaws could be exploited remotely by cybercriminals through specially crafted websites. Once exploited, attackers could gain unauthorized access to systems, execute arbitrary code, bypass browser security restrictions, or even crash the browser altogether.

Cyber risk Browsers are often targeted by cybercriminals CERT-In noted that browsers are among the most targeted platforms for cyberattacks as they store login credentials, payment details, and personal information. Users who frequently use Chrome for online banking, digital payments, and work-related tasks may face higher risks if they continue using outdated versions of the browser. The agency has recommended that users update Google Chrome to its latest version immediately.

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Update process How to update Google Chrome To update Chrome, users should open the browser and click on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner. They then have to select "Help" and choose "About Google Chrome." The browser will automatically check for available updates and install them. Users are advised to restart their browser after this process is complete for maximum security.

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