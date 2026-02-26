Google Circle to Search now lets you shop by scene

The new interface offers a more interactive experience

The interface now puts chat tools at your fingertips, with an "Ask anything" bar and a "Find the look" button for shopping, and Google is integrating virtual try-on into Circle to Search, with a separate "Try On" option appearing in results.

You'll also get links for shopping or learning more about what you spot, plus explanations of how objects relate (think: why certain fish hang out together in a reef).