Google Circle to Search now lets you shop by scene
Google has rolled out a big update to Circle to Search, now powered by Gemini 3 AI.
Starting today, Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 users can circle whole scenes—like an entire outfit or a room—to instantly identify multiple items at once.
The feature is reaching over 580 million Android devices.
The new interface offers a more interactive experience
The interface now puts chat tools at your fingertips, with an "Ask anything" bar and a "Find the look" button for shopping, and Google is integrating virtual try-on into Circle to Search, with a separate "Try On" option appearing in results.
You'll also get links for shopping or learning more about what you spot, plus explanations of how objects relate (think: why certain fish hang out together in a reef).
Gemini 3 AI powers the search tool
Gemini 3 uses on-device AI smarts to spot different objects, run searches in parallel, and pull info and images from the web—all just by circling what interests you.
It handles multi-step reasoning so you don't have to.
Visual search could help you discover new products
For shoppers, this means easier outfit inspo or room design ideas—and businesses selling those items could see more customers finding their stuff through visual search.
Overall, it makes searching way more interactive and fun.