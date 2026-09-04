Google Clock 9.1 refreshes Timers tab on Android with presets
Technology
Google Clock just gave its Timers tab a fresh look on Android with the 9.1 update.
Now you get handy one-tap timer presets (one, five, 10, or 15 minutes), clearer labels for hours, minutes, and seconds, plus a big green "Start" button that's hard to miss.
Google Clock grid timers and controls
The number pad looks cleaner without those old circles, and if you use multiple timers, they're now shown in a neat grid instead of a long list.
For single timers, the pause button sits inside the countdown ring and reset is outside.
The update is rolling out gradually. If you're not seeing it yet, force stop from App info.