Google Cloud boosts India marketplace so partners can list products
Google Cloud is ramping up its Marketplace in India, making it easier for local tech companies to share their solutions with the world.
Amit Kumar, Managing Director, Digital Natives Business at Google Cloud India, says this marks a shift toward real collaboration: partners can now list their products, connect directly with customers, and work alongside Google's sales teams to break into new markets.
The focus is on sharing expertise and building cool things together on Google's platform.
Google Cloud expands forward-deployed engineers team
AI in India is moving fast from experiments to real-world use, and Google Cloud wants to help.
It offers about 200 AI models through its Model Garden so businesses can pick what fits best.
Plus, they're expanding their team of Forward-Deployed Engineers, specialists who work directly with customers, to make sure companies get hands-on help bringing AI into their day-to-day operations quickly and smoothly.